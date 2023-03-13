 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with Raiders

  
Published March 13, 2023 10:01 AM
nbc_csu_jimmygraiders_230313
March 13, 2023 01:57 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down reports that the Raiders are signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal and discuss what this means for Aaron Rodgers.

The Raiders have found another quarterback.

Las Vegas is signing Jimmy Garoppolo, according to multiple reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the deal is for three years and worth $67.5 million with $34 million guaranteed.

After spending the last six seasons with the 49ers, Garoppolo will reunite with Josh McDaniels — his former offensive coordinator with the Patriots.

Garoppolo was widely expected to be traded or released before the 2022 season began. But his offseason shoulder surgery was one reason teams were not as interested as San Francisco might have wanted, as Garoppolo wasn’t fully cleared in time for the offseason program.

The 49ers and Garoppolo agreed to a re-worked contract for Garoppolo to be San Francisco’s backup and he ended up playing almost right away when Trey Lance suffered a fractured ankle in Week Two.

But Garoppolo suffered what ended up being a season-ending foot injury of his own in the Week 13 matchup against the Dolphins.

In 11 appearances last season, Garoppolo completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Garoppolo seems likely to begin the season as Las Vegas’ starter. But the Raiders also seem likely to target a quarterback at No. 7 overall in this year’s draft.

Garoppolo, 31, was a Patriots second-round pick in 2014 and spent his first three seasons with the club. He was traded to San Francisco midway through the 2017 campaign.