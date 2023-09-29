Joe Burrow fully participates in Friday practice, good to go vs. Titans

Joe Burrow is good to go against the Titans this week.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday that Burrow was again a full participant in practice on Friday and the quarterback is set to play. Taylor noted that Burrow looked good throughout the week.

Burrow was clearly struggling with the injury during last Monday’s victory over the Browns. But he still played the whole game, completing 26-of-49 passes for 259 yards with an interception.

The Bengals have ruled out tight end Irv Smith (hamstring) and receiver Charlie Jones (thumb) for Week 4.