Joe Burrow passes on questions about his contract

  
Published June 13, 2023 10:33 AM
5GMp0cSHjlwi
June 13, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pay tribute to Wheel of Fortune with a round of “Fill in the Blank," featuring the artificial turf problem, the Bills needing to solve the Bengals and Chiefs and more.

Last month, Joe Burrow told reporters in a press conference that he’s clear on what he wants in his next contract and that he and the team are “on the road to making that happen .”

Burrow, who became extension eligible after finishing his third season, does appear likely to receive a new deal before the start of the 2023 regular season.

But he declined to give an update on any progress his agent and the team have made on that front in his Tuesday press conference.

“I think I’ve given you guys all the information I’m comfortable with sharing about that process ,” Burrow said. “So, as far as questions go about that, I’ll probably save that for another time.”

There was a pause, which gave Burrow time to joke, “No questions anymore, huh?” But he did take roughly 15 minutes worth of questions after that.

The No. 1 pick of the 2020 draft, Burrow was the AP comeback player of the year in 2021 when he led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI. Last year, he completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, finishing No. 4 in AP MVP voting.