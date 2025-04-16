Joe Schoen: “We’ve received some calls” about No. 3 overall pick

As the 2025 draft approaches, there has not been any movement at the top of the first round.

But there’s at least one team that hasn’t dismissed the possibility of trading out of the top five picks.

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen told reporters in his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday that the organization has fielded some calls about the No. 3 overall pick. But that certainly doesn’t mean anything is imminent.

Schoen noted that in addition to just sticking with the original pick, the Giants could be open to moving up or down in the draft depending on the deal.

“We’ll be open to all options,” Schoen said. “Those types of strategy sessions have been ongoing, and talking through different scenarios. We’re always going to be open to either/or of those scenarios.”

New York will likely have either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter available to select with the third pick. That might be incentive enough for the Giants to stay put and make a selection.

“We like our options,” Schoen said. “We like who will be there.”

We’ll see exactly what the Giants do in just over a week.