Joey Bosa now a free agent after Chargers officially release him Thursday

The Chargers announced Wednesday they were releasing edge rusher Joey Bosa. They made it official Thursday.

Bosa’s release was on the NFL’s transaction report.

That gives him a head start on free agency, and he’s expected to have a robust market. Bosa could end up joining his brother, Nick, in San Francisco.

The Chargers saved $25.36 million in cap space with Bosa’s release.

He has played only 28 games the past three seasons but still made the Pro Bowl in 2024 as an alternate. It was his fifth Pro Bowl.

The Chargers selected Bosa with the No. 3 overall pick in 2016, and he leaves with 72 career sacks. That ranks him second in team history behind only Leslie O’Neal, who totaled 105.5.