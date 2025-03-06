 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
gardner__103492.jpg
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
nbc_pft_draft_250306.jpg
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joey Bosa now a free agent after Chargers officially release him Thursday

  
Published March 6, 2025 05:11 PM

The Chargers announced Wednesday they were releasing edge rusher Joey Bosa. They made it official Thursday.

Bosa’s release was on the NFL’s transaction report.

That gives him a head start on free agency, and he’s expected to have a robust market. Bosa could end up joining his brother, Nick, in San Francisco.

The Chargers saved $25.36 million in cap space with Bosa’s release.

He has played only 28 games the past three seasons but still made the Pro Bowl in 2024 as an alternate. It was his fifth Pro Bowl.

The Chargers selected Bosa with the No. 3 overall pick in 2016, and he leaves with 72 career sacks. That ranks him second in team history behind only Leslie O’Neal, who totaled 105.5.