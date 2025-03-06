49ers will consider signing Joey Bosa to pair him with brother Nick Bosa

Brothers Joey and Nick Bosa haven’t been teammates since 2012, when Joey was a senior and Nick was a freshman at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale. But they may get a chance to play together in the NFL.

The Chargers cut Joey Bosa, making him a free agent, and joining Nick in San Francisco will be an option for Joey, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Bosas’ mom, Cheryl Bosa, also posted on social media that she’d like to see them playing together on the 49ers.

Joey and Nick were both stars at Ohio State, but Joey played three years there and left for the NFL before Nick’s freshman season for the Buckeyes.

The 49ers have about $35 million in salary cap space, and although no one is going to pay Joey the $25 million he was scheduled to make on his old contract with the Chargers, there will be teams bidding for his services, and the 49ers have the cap space to make him a good offer — and the one thing no other team can offer, a chance to play with his brother.