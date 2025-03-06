 Skip navigation
Chargers release Joey Bosa

  
Published March 5, 2025 10:13 PM

The Joey Bosa era in L.A. is over.

The Chargers have announced that the third overall pick in the 2016 draft has been released.

Bosa was due to earn a $12.36 million roster bonus on March 12. The payment forced the Chargers to make an early decision, giving Bosa a shot at the open market before the budgets have been exhausted.

Last year, Bosa took a pay cut to avoid being released. He appeared in 14 games with nine starts, registering five sacks. (It was enough to make it to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time.)

He has 72.0 career sacks. Injuries have reduced his chances to have more than that. He has missed time in all but two of his nine NFL seasons.

The next veteran pass rusher to exit L.A. could be Khalil Mack. He’s due to become a free agent next week.