Joey Slye agrees to sign with Patriots

  
Published May 2, 2024 01:20 PM

Veteran kicker Joey Slye didn’t have to wait long to find a new home.

The Jaguars released Slye early this week after they drafted Cam Little in the sixth round and Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that he has agreed to terms on a deal with the Patriots.

New England also has 2023 fourth-round pick Chad Ryland on the roster. Ryland went 16-of-25 on field goals and 24-of-25 on extra points during his rookie season.

Slye spent the last two-plus seasons with the Commanders and he’s also kicked for the 49ers, Texans, and Panthers. He is 121-of-147 on field goals and 138-of-156 on extra points over his entire career.