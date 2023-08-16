John Harbaugh: Marlon Humphrey had foot surgery, not a long-term thing

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided some more details about cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s injury at his Wednesday press conference.

Harbaugh confirmed that Humphrey had surgery and said that a foot injury was the reason for the operation. Humphrey practiced on Tuesday, but Harbaugh said he was not injured during that session.

“It’s been a lingering thing and they took a look at it and said, ‘You know what, that’s something we want to take care of now instead of waiting,’” Harbaugh said, via the team’s report.

A report on Wednesday morning indicated that Humphrey could miss the first week of the regular season and Harbaugh said he didn’t have an exact timeline, but did say “it’s not going to be a long-term deal” for the veteran corner.

Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet, and Jalyn Armour-Davis are also hurt, which left the Ravens with Kevon Seymour, Brandon Stephens, Tae Hayes, Kyu Kelly, Corey Mayfield Jr., Jordan Swann, and Jeremy Lucien at corner for Wednesday’s practice.