John Lynch calls Brandon Aiyuk’s status for Thursday “very fluid”

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is dealing with a shoulder injury and his availability for Thursday’s game against the Giants is in question.

San Francisco listed Aiyuk as a limited participant on Tuesday’s injury report, an upgrade from his DNP status on Monday. In a Wednesday interview with KNBR’s “Murph and Mac” show, General Manager John Lynch noted Aiyuk could be a game-time decision.

“I think, with Brandon, with these Thursday night games, they’re a quick turnaround,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. ”So, he clearly got something irritated in his chest/shoulder area. He’s working really hard to try to get ready. And with these Thursday night games, you take it all the way down there. You don’t have to make your inactives until Thursday.

“So, Brandon’s working really hard. He’s a warrior. You can see it in his play. He’s having fun because I think everything’s starting to click for him. So I know he’s a guy who doesn’t want to miss [a game]. We clearly won’t put him out there if it’s not in his best interest, but I think that situation is very fluid.”

Through two games, Aiyuk has 11 receptions for 172 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

San Francisco will release its official game statuses for Thursday later today, but it seems safe to assume that Aiyuk will at least be questionable for Week 3.