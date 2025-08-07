John Lynch: No timetable for Jauan Jennings to return to action

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings hasn’t practiced since July 27 because of a calf injury and there’s no expected return date in sight.

General Manager John Lynch was on KNBR Thursday and he was asked about Jennings’s status. Lynch noted that the wideout initially hurt his calf during the team’s offseason work and that he has not progressed to the point that the team is ready to say when he will be able to resume working out.

“Jauan’s working with our health and performance staff, trying to get back out on the field,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Jauan got his calf in the offseason, strained it, and calves can kind of linger, unfortunately. And came out, practiced some, and wasn’t feeling great, and so we’ve kind of put him off to the side. But Jauan’s working hard, like he always does. Don’t have any timetable, but we’ll see. Looking forward to getting J.J., as we call him, out there on the field. He’s such a big part of who we are and what we want to be. Eager to get him back, but won’t do it until he’s ready.”

Jennings was participating in training camp despite a pre-camp report that he wants a new deal or a trade. Lynch said that the 49ers “keep that stuff behind the scenes” when asked about any contract talks with the wideout, so there’s not much new to say about where things stand for Jennings on either front.

