John Schneider confirms Seahawks have received calls about Sam Howell

  
Published April 21, 2025 04:35 PM

Yes, quarterback Sam Howell could be on the move. Again.

Via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com, Seahawks G.M. John Schneider confirmed on Monday a report that the team has received trade inquiries regarding Howell.

Schneider, however, wouldn’t confirm the report that he’d be “open” to trading Howell.

“I don’t know,” Schneider said. “We’re not there yet.”

Howell started 17 games for the Commanders in 2023. That prompted the Seahawks to trade for him, especially since he played well in a game at Seattle. Howell didn’t play well, however, when he had the chance in 2024.

The Seahawks recently signed Drew Lock, giving them four quarterbacks under contract: starter Sam Darnold, Howell, Lock, and Jaren Hall.

Howell, a fifth-round pick in 2022, is due to make $1.1 million in 2025, the last season of his rookie contract.