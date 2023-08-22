John Wolford at practice with Bucs on Tuesday

Buccaneers quarterback John Wolford was taken to a local hospital after suffering a neck injury in last Saturday’s preseason game against the Jets, but he was able to travel home with the team and Tuesday brought another positive development.

Reporters at Tuesday’s practice shared pictures and video of Wolford taking part in stretching with the rest of the team. Wolford is not wearing pads, so he’s set to be a limited participant in the session but being out there for any work is a good sign that Wolford avoided any kind of serious injury.

The Buccaneers have not settled on a starting quarterback at this point, but Wolford is the third quarterback whether Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask winds up with the starting job.

An offseason change in rules concerning the availability of emergency quarterbacks is expected to lead to more teams keeping third quarterbacks on their active rosters. It’s unclear if the Bucs are in that group, but Wolford’s quick return to the field won’t hurt his chances of sticking around beyond next week’s cutdown day.