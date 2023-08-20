Todd Bowles: No timetable on naming starting quarterback, no decision on Week 3 preseason starter

The Tampa Bay, post-Tommy quarterback competition continues.

On Sunday, coach Todd Bowles was asked by reporters on when he will be announcing a starting quarterback for Week 1 at Minnesota. The game happens three weeks from today.

“We don’t have a timetable on it,” Bowles said. “We’ll name it when we name it. And, you know, we feel comfortable with where we’re at. So we’ll go from there.”

Prior reports have pointed to Mayfield being the guy. Receiver Mike Evans recently said he’d like to know who the starter will be. Mayfield himself has said he’s ready for the competition to end.

Against the Jets on Saturday night, Mayfield did not play. Kyle Trask got extended work, especially after John Wolford suffered a neck injury.

Bowles also was asked which quarterback will start the preseason finale, next Saturday against the Ravens.

“We’ll meet as a staff, and we’ll let you guys know who’s playing, how they’re playing, when they’re playing once we meet on it,” Bowles said.

So what will Bowles look for in the third preseason game from Mayfield and Trask, who likely will be the only two quarterbacks playing against Baltimore?

“Just continuing to master the offense,” Bowles said. “I mean, that’s really all it is. Mastering the offense. It’s new for everybody. Everybody’s getting a good feel of what they can do right now. Just running the offense and driving the car.”

Trask got plenty of chances to drive the car in New Jersey. And Bowles likes what he saw.

“Poise,” Bowles said regarding his observations on Trask. “Poise in the pocket. A lot more athleticism. He used his legs when he had to, and he was very successful at that. Threw the ball where he was supposed to throw it. Threw some pinpoint passes. Like to have a few plays back. But overall, saw a lot of poise and a lot of growth. I thought he did well.”

For the night, Trask completed 20 of 28 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown.

Did he do well enough to overcome Mayfield? That remains to be seen.

In this case, the Buccaneers seem to be looking for something that they’ve yet to see. And the longer it takes for them to see it, the less prepared the winner will be to face an unpredictable and overhauled Minnesota defense, while also trying to keep pace with a fairly supercharged Minnesota offense.

Who knows? Maybe they’re simply waiting for Tom Brady to decide that he’s ready to play again.

I’m kidding about that. I think.