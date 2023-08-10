 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
Kyle Shanahan regrets 49ers “were kind of jerks” to Maxx Crosby in pre-draft process
NFL: Preseason-Houston Texans at New England Patriots
C.J. Stroud plays 11 plays in two series in his preseason debut
NFL: MAR 02 Scouting Combline
NFL adds NFL Network, NFL RedZone to NFL+

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
Kyle Shanahan regrets 49ers “were kind of jerks” to Maxx Crosby in pre-draft process
NFL: Preseason-Houston Texans at New England Patriots
C.J. Stroud plays 11 plays in two series in his preseason debut
NFL: MAR 02 Scouting Combline
NFL adds NFL Network, NFL RedZone to NFL+

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Baker Mayfield will start for Buccaneers in Week 1

  
Published August 10, 2023 07:06 PM

The competition continues. But the outcome reportedly has essentially been determined.

Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com reports that the Buccaneers intend to entrust the offense to quarterback Baker Mayfield one month from today, when Tampa Bay visits Minnesota.

“About this [Kyle] Trask and Mayfield competition, I was told pointedly and without much doubt, Mayfield’s going to be the starter in Minneapolis,” Kaufman said on his podcast. “That’s what I was told. With all due respect to Trask, who has had a good training camp and Mayfield’s struggled a bit, Mayfield’s getting the ball in Minneapolis.”

Although it’s not over, Kaufman said “it’s probably a lost cause for Kyle Trask.”

“When it was told to me [that Mayfield would start Week 1] it was said in a definitive manner,” Kaufman said. “There was no equivocation. It wasn’t even said, ‘Well, depending on it could change in the preseason games; let’s see what happens.’ No, none of that. It was basically, ‘It’s Mayfield’s job. He’s got it. He’s going to be the starter against Kirk Cousins and those Vikings.’”

Against those Vikings, it’s not quite clear what the defense will be doing under new coordinator Brian Flores. Later tonight, the Bucs and the rest of the league will begin to get some clues, as Minnesota opens the preseason in Seattle.