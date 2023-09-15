Jonathan Jones, Trent Brown questionable for Patriots

It’s not ideal to have your top cornerback battling an injury when Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are on tap for Sunday, but that’s where the Patriots find themselves on Friday.

Jonathan Jones did not practice on Friday after popping up on Thursday’s injury report as a limited participant. Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable to face the Dolphins.

The Patriots put cornerback Jack Jones on injured reserve last week, so their other available corners are Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, and Ameer Speed. Safeties Miles Bryant and Jalen Mills could also see time at corner against Miami.

Left tackle Trent Brown (concussion) missed practice for the third straight day and joined guards Sidy Sow (concussion), Michael Onwenu (ankle), and Cole Strange (knee) with a questionable tag. Onwenu and Strange both missed the season-opening loss to the Eagles.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) also missed last week, but he practiced all this week and is the other player listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against his former team.