Jonnu Smith: I’ve learned a lot from Arthur Smith, excited to build on it

Aaron Rodgers might draw the most attention, but the quarterback isn’t the only new offensive piece of note for the Steelers.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf and tight end Jonnu Smith both arrived in trades this offseason and they are set to play big roles in anything that Pittsburgh does offensively. Smith came to the team much later than Metcalf, but his learning curve is a bit shorter given his past relationship with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

The tight end played for Smith in both Tennessee and Atlanta and said recently that the coach is someone who can “bring the best out of you.” That’s created excitement of where the offense can go in the coming months.

“I trust his vision, I trust his football IQ,” Jonnu Smith said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He’s a guy who has been on both sides of the ball and has been able to see things from different perspectives. I’ve learned a lot from Art, and I’m excited to build on it.”

The Steelers didn’t have their starting offense on the field in the preseason, so the Week 1 matchup with the Jets will give us our first look at how all the pieces fit and the first hint about whether the unit will reach the kinds of heights everyone in Pittsburgh is hoping to reach this season.