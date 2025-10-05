 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Jordan Addison was benched in the first quarter, due to coach’s decision

  
Published October 5, 2025 10:55 AM

Vikings receiver Jordan Addison had a big play in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s game in Ireland. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game in London, Addison didn’t play at all.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Addison’s absence was due to a “coach’s decision.”

It suggests that Addison did something he perhaps shouldn’t have done. He missed the first three games of the season due to a suspension arising from a 2024 DUI incident.

Last week, Addison started and played 96 percent of the offensive snaps. He caught four passes for 114 yards on eight targets. On his biggest play of the day — an 81-yard catch and run — Addison was somehow chased down and tackled short of the end zone by Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson.

In the second quarter on Sunday, Addison was not targeted.