 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Mailata: There’s no one like Myles Garrett, I sound like I’m glazing this bloke

  
Published August 15, 2025 11:01 AM

One of the best at his position, Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata doesn’t usually struggle against edge rushers.

But going up against Browns star Myles Garrett makes for a different dynamic.

After two joint practices between Philadelphia and Cleveland this week, Mailata had some colorful descriptions of what it’s like to try and protect the passer from Garrett on a play-to-play basis.

There’s no one like Myles,” Mailata said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “So you can’t apply what Myles does to anyone else. Cause he’s just a freak. He’s a freak.”

And how did Mailata fare?

“It was kind of just like this: Lose-win-lose-lose-lose-win-lose-lose-lose-win,” he said. “That’s just how it felt like. … And I just kept on saying, ‘Keep it pushing for the next play,’ and, ‘Keep trying to just do your job and then we’ll fix it up later.’”

“You can’t mimic what Myles does,” Mailata added. “I mean, I sound like I’m just glazing this bloke. I’m just saying, he’s just different. You can’t imitate that. He’s just one of one, that guy.”

Mailata said he’ll “get a giggle” out of watching the film between him and Garrett.

“I’ll be honest. I’m just standing, like, ‘What the fuck?’” Mailata said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Sorry, I did my job, and yet I still got beat.’”