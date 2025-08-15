Jordan Mailata: There’s no one like Myles Garrett, I sound like I’m glazing this bloke

One of the best at his position, Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata doesn’t usually struggle against edge rushers.

But going up against Browns star Myles Garrett makes for a different dynamic.

After two joint practices between Philadelphia and Cleveland this week, Mailata had some colorful descriptions of what it’s like to try and protect the passer from Garrett on a play-to-play basis.

“There’s no one like Myles,” Mailata said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “So you can’t apply what Myles does to anyone else. Cause he’s just a freak. He’s a freak.”

And how did Mailata fare?

“It was kind of just like this: Lose-win-lose-lose-lose-win-lose-lose-lose-win,” he said. “That’s just how it felt like. … And I just kept on saying, ‘Keep it pushing for the next play,’ and, ‘Keep trying to just do your job and then we’ll fix it up later.’”

“You can’t mimic what Myles does,” Mailata added. “I mean, I sound like I’m just glazing this bloke. I’m just saying, he’s just different. You can’t imitate that. He’s just one of one, that guy.”

Mailata said he’ll “get a giggle” out of watching the film between him and Garrett.

“I’ll be honest. I’m just standing, like, ‘What the fuck?’” Mailata said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Sorry, I did my job, and yet I still got beat.’”