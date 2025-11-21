Packers running back Josh Jacobs suffering a knee injury on Sunday against the Giants, when his knee struck the turf at MetLife Stadium.

Jacobs, who may miss Sunday’s home game against the Vikings, was asked by reporters on Thursday for his assessment of the playing surface in New Jersey.

“Definitely the worst,” Jacobs said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “Always been the worst. I know if I ever play there again I will never talk about it because I talked about it all week, how bad it was, and it bit me in the ass.”

It doesn’t have to bite anyone in the ass, or elsewhere. The fact that the Giants and Jets share the venue creates double the money to enhance the quality of the players’ workplace.

Still, owners are stubborn about protecting their investment. Or not protecting it, as the case may be.

And now that it has become a matter of collective bargaining, owners who would otherwise consider swapping artificial turf for a high-quality grass surface (which MetLife Stadium will have never summer for the FIFA World Cup) will be inclined to hold firm until the NFL Players Association makes a concession that compels it.