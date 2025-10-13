JuJu Smith-Schuster: I expected to shake Brian Branch’s hand, but he threw a punch

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was shocked when he got punched by Lions defensive back Brian Branch after Sunday night’s game.

“He’s a great player,” Smith-Schuster said of Branch. “After the game I expected to shake his hand and say good game and move past, but he threw a punch.”

Branch said after the game that the punch was retaliation for a block in the back from Smith-Schuster during the game. Smith-Schuster said he could tell Branch was getting upset during the game by Smith-Schuster’s blocks but never expected it to boil over afterward.

“Me just blocking him, just doing my job. I play between the whistles, and after the game he took advantage,” Smith-Schuster said. “Yeah, he was frustrated, for sure frustrated.”

Smith-Schuster said hits and trash talk while the game is in progress are common, but Branch needs to learn to leave it within the confines of the game.

“Of course you’re going to have some chatter, people are going to be talking. That’s during the game. That’s between the whistles,” Smith-Schuster said. “I know he’s a better player than that, and better person. He’ll learn from his mistakes.”