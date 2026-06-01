Giants sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back to where his NFL career started.

Shortly after multiple reports on Monday said that Beckham will sign with the Giants as a free agent, the Giants announced the agreement. Beckham worked out for the team the second time this offseason earlier in the day.

Beckham was a 2014 first-round pick and was named the offensive rookie of the year after catching 91 passes during his first NFL season. He had 197 catches over the next two seasons, but missed most of 2017 after fracturing his ankle and dropped to 77 catches after signing a contract extension ahead of the 2018 season. He was traded to the Browns the next year and went on to play for the Rams, Ravens, and Dolphins before sitting out all of last season.

Beckham played for first-year Giants head coach John Harbaugh while with Baltimore in 2023, so it will be a dual reunion for the wideout now that he’s back with the NFC East club.

The Giants are also signing wide receiver Braxton Berrios after a Monday workout.