 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_darttrumpv2_260601.jpg
Unpacking Dart’s response to scrutiny over Trump
nbc_pft_carterdartv2_260601.jpg
Carter avoids division in comments on Dart
nbc_pft_brendan_sorbsy_260601.jpg
‘The rules are the rules’ when it comes to Sorsby

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_darttrumpv2_260601.jpg
Unpacking Dart’s response to scrutiny over Trump
nbc_pft_carterdartv2_260601.jpg
Carter avoids division in comments on Dart
nbc_pft_brendan_sorbsy_260601.jpg
‘The rules are the rules’ when it comes to Sorsby

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants sign Odell Beckham Jr.

  
Published June 1, 2026 12:32 PM

Odell Beckham Jr. is coming back to where his NFL career started.

Shortly after multiple reports on Monday said that Beckham will sign with the Giants as a free agent, the Giants announced the agreement. Beckham worked out for the team the second time this offseason earlier in the day.

Beckham was a 2014 first-round pick and was named the offensive rookie of the year after catching 91 passes during his first NFL season. He had 197 catches over the next two seasons, but missed most of 2017 after fracturing his ankle and dropped to 77 catches after signing a contract extension ahead of the 2018 season. He was traded to the Browns the next year and went on to play for the Rams, Ravens, and Dolphins before sitting out all of last season.

Beckham played for first-year Giants head coach John Harbaugh while with Baltimore in 2023, so it will be a dual reunion for the wideout now that he’s back with the NFC East club.

The Giants are also signing wide receiver Braxton Berrios after a Monday workout.