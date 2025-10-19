Justin Fields: Benching not my call, I’ll keep being the best teammate I can be

Jets quarterback Justin Fields was benched halfway through Sunday’s 13-6 loss to the Panthers and the change was the main topic of conversation when he spoke to reporters after the game.

The Jets last scored a touchdown while trailing the Cowboys by 23 points in the fourth quarter of Week 6 and Fields was asked if he felt the decision to go to Tyrod Taylor was warranted by the lack of success.

“Warranted? We all have our different opinions,” Fields said, via SNY. “I think I threw 11, 12 passes in the first half. I had like 40-something yards . . . Like I said, it’s not my decision. I’m here to be the best teammate I can be. I’m here to be the best person I can be. It’s not up to me. I wish things would have went a little bit different, not only for me but for this team. I’m gonna show up to work every day the same and just try to be a light in this world.”

Fields was 6-of-12 for 46 yards and he ran four times for 22 yards before getting the hook.

Taylor wasn’t able to lead the Jets to a touchdown either and the Jets lost 13-6 to fall to 0-7 on the season. Head coach Aaron Glenn said he was not ready to discuss whether Fields or Taylor will start against the Bengals in Week 8.