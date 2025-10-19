 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Fields: Benching not my call, I’ll keep being the best teammate I can be

  
Published October 19, 2025 06:00 PM

Jets quarterback Justin Fields was benched halfway through Sunday’s 13-6 loss to the Panthers and the change was the main topic of conversation when he spoke to reporters after the game.

The Jets last scored a touchdown while trailing the Cowboys by 23 points in the fourth quarter of Week 6 and Fields was asked if he felt the decision to go to Tyrod Taylor was warranted by the lack of success.

“Warranted? We all have our different opinions,” Fields said, via SNY. “I think I threw 11, 12 passes in the first half. I had like 40-something yards . . . Like I said, it’s not my decision. I’m here to be the best teammate I can be. I’m here to be the best person I can be. It’s not up to me. I wish things would have went a little bit different, not only for me but for this team. I’m gonna show up to work every day the same and just try to be a light in this world.”

Fields was 6-of-12 for 46 yards and he ran four times for 22 yards before getting the hook.

Taylor wasn’t able to lead the Jets to a touchdown either and the Jets lost 13-6 to fall to 0-7 on the season. Head coach Aaron Glenn said he was not ready to discuss whether Fields or Taylor will start against the Bengals in Week 8.