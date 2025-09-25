 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Fields was a full participant in Thursday’s practice

  
Published September 25, 2025 04:17 PM

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said on Thursday that quarterback Justin Fields will start against the Dolphins on Monday night if he clears the concussion protocol and the team’s injury report shows that there’s a good chance of that happening.

Fields practiced for the first time since being injured in a Week 2 loss to the Bills and the Jets listed him as a full participant. That signals that he is close to getting cleared and the next two days will bring more updates about his condition.

Tyrod Taylor started Week 3’s loss to the Buccaneers and will be in line to start again if Fields does not wind up getting the green light.

Newly acquired cornerback Jarvis Brownlee missed practice with the ankle injury that kept him from playing for the Titans last Sunday. Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle) was also out of practice Thursday.

Safety Tony Adams (hip), running back Kene Nwangwu (hamstring), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hamstring), and defensive lineman Jay Tufele (illness) were limited participants.