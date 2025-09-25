Justin Fields was a full participant in Thursday’s practice

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said on Thursday that quarterback Justin Fields will start against the Dolphins on Monday night if he clears the concussion protocol and the team’s injury report shows that there’s a good chance of that happening.

Fields practiced for the first time since being injured in a Week 2 loss to the Bills and the Jets listed him as a full participant. That signals that he is close to getting cleared and the next two days will bring more updates about his condition.

Tyrod Taylor started Week 3’s loss to the Buccaneers and will be in line to start again if Fields does not wind up getting the green light.

Newly acquired cornerback Jarvis Brownlee missed practice with the ankle injury that kept him from playing for the Titans last Sunday. Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle) was also out of practice Thursday.

Safety Tony Adams (hip), running back Kene Nwangwu (hamstring), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (hamstring), and defensive lineman Jay Tufele (illness) were limited participants.