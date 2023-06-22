Kadarius Toney has a middle-finger message for “everybody in New York”

Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney started his career as a first-round pick of the Giants, in 2021. His 2022 in-season trade to Kansas City resulted in a Super Bowl win.

Before he got his ring, he showed a camera where he plans to put it. Right on his middle finger.

“This is for everybody in New York right here ,” Toney said, via the New York Post.

He did it with a laugh, and he said he likes trolling. But it seems he holds some sort of a grudge against the Giants.

He shouldn’t. They traded him to a better spot, given that he already has a Super Bowl ring — and that he has a good chance to become the No. 1 receiver for the Chiefs in 2023.