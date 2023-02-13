 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kadarius Toney on Super Bowl-record return: “He just gave us an ugly punt”

  
Published February 13, 2023 11:43 AM
nbc_pft_chiefscloseout_230213
February 13, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the final plays of Super Bowl LVII to unpack the Chiefs' decision making and strategy to run down the clock.

Kansas City’s Kadarius Toney set a new Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return, and afterward he said he had to give some of the credit to Eagles punter Arryn Siposs, who kicked it exactly where the Chiefs wanted it.

“He just gave us an ugly punt and I just had to go out there and make a play,” Toney said.

Siposs was just returning from an ankle injury, and he turned in a low line drive kick on the play. The Eagles may regret going back to Siposs over Brett Kern, who had been handling the punting while Siposs was out but was inactive for the Super Bowl.

“I was just making a play. It was the right return, I went the way I was supposed to return. He kicked the ball over where we wanted it,” Toney said.

The other regret for the Eagles was Nick Sirianni’s decision to punt in that situation, a fourth-and-2 while trailing 28-27 in the fourth quarter. Sirianni has drawn praise for his aggressive moves on fourth down this season, but on Super Bowl Sunday, that punt was a disaster for the Eagles.