Kadarius Toney on Super Bowl-record return: “He just gave us an ugly punt”

Kansas City’s Kadarius Toney set a new Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return, and afterward he said he had to give some of the credit to Eagles punter Arryn Siposs, who kicked it exactly where the Chiefs wanted it.

“He just gave us an ugly punt and I just had to go out there and make a play,” Toney said.

Siposs was just returning from an ankle injury, and he turned in a low line drive kick on the play. The Eagles may regret going back to Siposs over Brett Kern, who had been handling the punting while Siposs was out but was inactive for the Super Bowl.

“I was just making a play. It was the right return, I went the way I was supposed to return. He kicked the ball over where we wanted it,” Toney said.

The other regret for the Eagles was Nick Sirianni’s decision to punt in that situation, a fourth-and-2 while trailing 28-27 in the fourth quarter. Sirianni has drawn praise for his aggressive moves on fourth down this season, but on Super Bowl Sunday, that punt was a disaster for the Eagles.