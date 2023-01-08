KaVontae Turpin is active for Cowboys vs. Commanders

The Cowboys will have returner KaVontae Turpin for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Dallas added Turpin to the practice report Friday with an illness and listed him as questionable to play.

The Cowboys’ inactives are quarterback Will Grier, receiver Jalen Tolbert, safety Israel Mukuamu, safety Markquese Bell, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck), center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna.

While the Cowboys are playing for a chance for the NFC East title, however slim with the Giants resting players against the Eagles, the Commanders are playing for next season.

They are not risking an injury to quarterback Carson Wentz today, making him inactive. Wentz does not have any guaranteed money left on the final two years of his contract besides a $4 million guarantee for injury in 2023.

They need him healthy enough to pass a physical after the season in order to cut him without any salary cap hit.

Rookie Sam Howell will start today.

The Commanders’ other inactives are running back Brian Robinson Jr. (knee), safety Kamren Curl (ankle), offensive guard Andrew Norwell (hip), offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (ankle), defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (knee) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (concussion).