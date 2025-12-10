 Skip navigation
Kayvon Thibodeaux remains out of practice for the Giants

  
Published December 10, 2025 04:11 PM

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux missed the team’s final three games before their Week 14 bye with a shoulder injury and he wasn’t ready to get back on the field Wednesday.

Thibodeaux remained out of practice as the team began their on-field work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Commanders. Head coach Mike Kafka said at his press conference that Thibodeaux “looks good,” but didn’t indicate when he might be back in the lineup.

Punter Jamie Gillan (left knee), defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (illness), linebacker Victor Dimukeje (knee), cornerback Nic Jones (shoulder), defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (concussion), and guard Greg Van Roten (shoulder) were also out of practice.

Tight end Theo Johnson (toe) was a limited participant. Cornerback Korie Black (biceps), wide receiver Beaux Collins (neck), offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (calf), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (neck, knee), cornerback Art Green (hamstring), linebacker Darius Muasau (ankle), and running back Tyrone Tracy (hip) were listed as full participants.