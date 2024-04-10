Kellen Mond to work out for 49ers Wednesday

Quarterback Kellen Mond is not a prospect for this year’s draft, but he will be joining some of them at the 49ers facility on Wednesday.

Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports that Mond will be working out for the team. Mond will be there along with prospects from around San Francisco who will be taking part in the team’s local Pro Day.

The Vikings drafted Mond in the third round of the 2021 draft and he appeared in one game for them as a rookie. He completed 2-of-3 passes for five yards and failed to make the team the next year. He spent 2022 with the Browns without playing and was on the Colts’ practice squad last year.

Brock Purdy is currently backed up by Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen on the 49ers quarterback depth chart.