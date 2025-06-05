 Skip navigation
Kellen Moore: Wouldn’t worry too much about Chris Olave trade chatter

  
Published June 5, 2025 04:19 PM

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave’s name has come up in trade chatter this offseason, but it doesn’t sound like the team is motivated to move him to another city.

Head coach Kellen Moore was asked about that chatter during a Thursday press conference and said “people want good players” in reference to why Olave’s name has come up. Moore also said that he would advise against spending a lot of time contemplating a move.

“I wouldn’t worry too much about that,” Moore said. “We feel really, really good about Chris. He’s had an excellent offseason, he’s had an excellent career so far and he’s going to have an excellent future.”

Concussions brought an early end to Olave’s 2024 season, but Moore’s report on his offseason explains why the Saints felt comfortable exercising their fully guaranteed fifth-year option on his contract. Based on Moore’s comments, their plan appears to be to pay out that salary as well.