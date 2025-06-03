Kenny Clark had foot surgery this offseason

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark kicked off his offseason with a trip to the operating room.

Clark told reporters in Green Bay on Tuesday that he had foot surgery in January. Clark said he initially suffered the injury in the season opener against the Eagles in Brazil and that it was a “tough year” because the injury affected him “a lot” over the course of the season.

While Clark was limited, he was still able to appear in every game for Green Bay. He had 37 tackles, a sack, and two fumble recoveries in the regular season and five tackles in their playoff loss to the Eagles.

Clark said he has resumed doing individual work and he’ll continue making his way back to a full workload over the coming weeks.