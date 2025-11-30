Keon Coleman puts Bills up 16-7, Aaron Rodgers returns to game

Wide receiver Keon Coleman is back in the Bills’ lineup on Sunday and he extended their lead over the Steelers in the third quarter.

Coleman caught a one-yard touchdown from quarterback Josh Allen to move the Steelers’ lead to 16-7 with 8:49 to play in the third. Kicker Matt Prater missed the extra point, so that remains the score in Pittsburgh.

Prater kicked the extra point from the usual spot, but, for the second time in this game, there was a personal foul on a touchdown. Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward was flagged this time, which should have given the Bills a chance to go for two from the 1-yard line, but the penalty was enforced on the kickoff despite the NFL rulebook saying that “on a touchdown, the penalty, whether a live ball or dead ball foul or a foul between downs, is enforced on the Try.”

The Steelers also had a personal foul on their touchdown in the first half and tried an extra point from the traditional spot. CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore said at the time that the penalty should have been enforced before the try, but came back in the second half with an explanation for why it wasn’t.

“We were right in the bridge from when a play ends and when the point after try occurs when DK Metcalf made the gesture that he made,” Steratore said. “They had already gotten the football ready to start for the point after try, that does allow Buffalo the option to take it on the kickoff or on the PAT.”

The flag on wide receiver DK Metcalf came while Jaylen Warren was celebrating his touchdown and the Heyward flag came immediately after Coleman scored.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned after missing a series in the wake of a sack by Bills defensive end Joey Bosa. The Steelers punted quickly, however, and the Bills are firmly in control of this one.