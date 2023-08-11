Kyle Shanahan: I’m excited to see Sam Darnold in preseason games

With Brock Purdy unlikely to play in San Francisco’s first preseason matchup against Las Vegas, Sam Darnold figures to get significant playing time on Sunday.

In his first season with the 49ers, Darnold was listed on the club’s first unofficial depth chart with Trey Lance as a second-string quarterback.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday that Darnold is continuing to improve.

“I think Sam’s gotten better each practice,” Shanahan said in his press conference. “It’s his first time in this offense and I’ve been really encouraged with just how he spits the plays out, how he can call them, where he is now compared to the first couple of days.

“He doesn’t seem like it’s his first time going through it, so he’s getting better each week getting more comfortable and I’m excited to see him in some of these games.”

After spending the last two seasons with the Panthers, Darnold has a real shot to become San Francisco’s backup quarterback. And that’s a position that has historically needed to start at least a game or two in Shanahan’s tenure.

Last year, Darnold completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,143 yards with seven touchdowns, three interceptions, and six fumbles in six games. His passer rating was a career-high 92.6. He also rushed for 106 yards with two TDs.