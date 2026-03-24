Kyle Shanahan on Trent Williams: Eventually everything will work out

The 49ers and left tackle Trent Williams have not been able to solve their contract impasse, but head coach Kyle Shanahan remains confident that Williams will be on the team’s offensive line come the fall.

Williams is set to have a cap number of nearly $47 million after the 49ers declined to exercise a $10 million roster bonus late last week. Revising his contract would lower that cap hit and would likely result in Williams having some guaranteed money added to a deal that currently doesn’t have any of it, but conversations with General Manager John Lynch have not generated any results at this point.

The lack of progress doesn’t appear to be alarming to Shanahan, however.

“No updates from me,” Shanahan said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I actually stay pretty much out of that. I know John and everyone is working hard to do that. I believe we will get that done. We love Trent too much and eventually that will work out.”

There’s been talk about the 49ers trading or releasing Williams if they can’t sort out the contractual issues, which would leave Shanahan with a major hole to fill on the offensive line. That prospect provides plenty of motivation for the team to find common ground with the three-time All-Pro, but it remains unclear when that might happen.