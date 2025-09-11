Kyle Shananhan rules out Brock Purdy for this week but calls him “week to week”

A report Thursday indicates Brock Purdy will miss 2-5 weeks with a toe injury, but General Manager John Lynch later said the 49ers consider their quarterback “week to week.”

Purdy will miss this week, with coach Kyle Shanahan ruling Purdy out for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

“Yeah, he won’t be playing this week,” Shanahan said on KNBR, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Shanahan conceded that Purdy, who also has a left shoulder injury, could miss multiple weeks.

“Yeah, the same deal as what I said yesterday,” Shanahan said. “Still a chance he can miss the next game. We’re not sure. We’ll see how the toe heals. It’s kind of week-to-week right now, but he’s getting better. Had a good rehab day today, and hopefully, we’ll have some better luck next week.”

Purdy went 26-of-35 passing for 277 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a victory over the Seahawks in Week 1.

In his absence, Mac Jones will start with practice squad quarterback Adrian Martinez as the backup.