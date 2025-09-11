 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shananhan rules out Brock Purdy for this week but calls him “week to week”

  
Published September 11, 2025 07:34 PM

A report Thursday indicates Brock Purdy will miss 2-5 weeks with a toe injury, but General Manager John Lynch later said the 49ers consider their quarterback “week to week.”

Purdy will miss this week, with coach Kyle Shanahan ruling Purdy out for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

“Yeah, he won’t be playing this week,” Shanahan said on KNBR, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

Shanahan conceded that Purdy, who also has a left shoulder injury, could miss multiple weeks.

“Yeah, the same deal as what I said yesterday,” Shanahan said. “Still a chance he can miss the next game. We’re not sure. We’ll see how the toe heals. It’s kind of week-to-week right now, but he’s getting better. Had a good rehab day today, and hopefully, we’ll have some better luck next week.”

Purdy went 26-of-35 passing for 277 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a victory over the Seahawks in Week 1.

In his absence, Mac Jones will start with practice squad quarterback Adrian Martinez as the backup.