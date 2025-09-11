John Lynch on Brock Purdy: Our information is he’s week-to-week

Earlier on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will miss anywhere from two to five weeks with a toe injury.

In a Thursday morning interview with KNBR, General Manager John Lynch did not confirm that particular timeline. But he did note that Purdy will at least be out for the Week 2 matchup against the Saints.

“What I can confirm is I talked to, obviously, our trainer, our doctor, Dr. [Robert] Anderson, who’s the preeminent foot and ankle specialist in the NFL,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “What we’re dealing with is kind of a week-to-week thing. That’s our information.

“Brock’s doing well, coming back from it, and we’ll just treat it as such. He’s doing a nice job, doing everything he can to get back out there as soon as possible. And so, that’s where we’re at.”

While Lynch didn’t get into all of the medical test results, he reiterated that they’ll revisit Purdy’s availability on a week-to-week basis.

“Going into the scans and all that, I’ll tell you that the feeling was more on the positive side than what it could have been going in there,” Lynch said. “That was a good thing. We look forward to getting Brock back, but in his stead, we’re confident in Mac and his ability to compete at a high level for us.”

Purdy, who signed a five-year extension in May, finished the first game of the season 26-of-35 passing for 277 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Former first-round pick Mac Jones is slated to start while Purdy is sidelined.