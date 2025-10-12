Kyren Williams deep catch, TD run give Rams 10-3 lead

The Rams have taken the lead in Baltimore.

Kyren Williams came up with a huge catch on fourth-and-3 to move the chains, then walked into the end zone on the next play to put Los Angeles up 10-3 on the Ravens early in the third quarter.

L.A. struggled to get things going on offense in the first half, but went up-tempo to start the third quarter. But the team was left with fourth-and-3 on Baltimore’s 33-yard line.

That’s when Williams got loose deep in the secondary on an off-schedule play, and made a nice catch falling to his backside for a 30-yard gain to the Baltimore 3. The Ravens were also flagged for defensive pass interference on the play, which was declined.

On the next snap, Williams got a handoff up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown — his second rushing score of the year.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua has come back into the game after being listed as questionable with a foot injury earlier in the contest.