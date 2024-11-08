Lamar Jackson is The One

Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson might or might not win it a third time this year. But there’s another three-letter label that can be attached to him: N-E-O.

Lamar is The One.

For as great as he’s been during his five-plus years as a starter, Jackson has found another level. An ability to harness his skills, to see what’s happening before it happens. To slow down everything around him and manipulate the situation to suit his objectives.

He’s doing it as a passer and as a runner. Last night, when the Ravens snapped out of a funk that trickled into the third quarter, Lamar became unstoppable.

He had 71 passing yards and nine rushing yards in the first half. In the second half, he had 219 passing yards, three touchdowns, and a scramble that officially gained 10 yards but felt like a 50-yarder. It seemed a lot longer than 10 yards for good reason; Lamar retreated to the 32 before weaving through traffic to the one.

It looked less like a Lamar Jackson run and more something from the Patrick Mahomes playbook. Patience. Acceleration. Deceleration. Shiftiness. Movements that understand how his body fits within and among those who would tackle him or push him out of bounds.

In other words, it was some real Matrix shit.

He’s combining knowledge, experience, and brainpower to go along with his size, speed, and athleticism. It’s a sweet spot that all great quarterbacks eventually find.

The game has slowed down for Lamar. Lamar hasn’t.

MVP. Neo. The One.

Whatever you call him, plenty of owners have to be quietly kicking themselves for not trying to sign Jackson to an offer sheet when they had the chance. They justified the cold shoulder by expressing concerns that he wouldn’t be able to keep playing at the same level.

They were right. He has actually gotten better.