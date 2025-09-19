Landon Dickerson on tush push: “If you don’t like it, get rid of it”

In May 2025, 22 of 32 teams voted to pull the plug on the tush push. In March (or May) 2026, it currently feels like enough arms will be twisted to get to the magic number.

For now, the officials have been told to “officiate it tight.” (How about they officiate all rules consistently and accurately?) Given the extent to which the league office has leaked that message to the media, it’s clear that the upper reaches of the operation continue to not like the play.

How goes Eagles guard Landon Dickerson feel about the ongoing assault against the signature play?

“I don’t really care too much,” Dickerson said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “If you don’t like the play, get rid of it if you’re the league. I mean, run the play, everybody can run it. It’s not that hard. It seems unnecessary. Kind of old. Make a decision. Figure it out. But we’ll run it for the time.”

That’s the right attitude. Because if/when the play is gone, the Eagles will still be able to run a quarterback sneak that no one can stop.

Tackle Lane Johnson had a similar message.

“I’m just an employee of the Eagles,” Johnson said, per Berman. “I’m told to run it. I never thought it would come to this. It’s been like this the past three years. So we’ll see. We’ll see if it lives another year, another few weeks. But I’ll be here.”

In theory, the owners could vote to get rid of the play during the season, when they meet again in a few weeks. That would be a shock, given the league’s general aversion to changing the rules during a given season.

For now, look for more (any) flags to be thrown, turning a short-yardage situation into third- (or fourth-) and six. And look for the conversation around the play to continue, which will only give the league office more of a reason to finally get rid of it.