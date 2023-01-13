 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Lane Johnson: I’ll make it work next week

  
Published January 13, 2023 10:56 AM
The Eagles were once again less than impressive in their Week 18 win, and Mike Florio and Myles Simmons agree that the first-round bye is crucial for Philly to reset.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson returned to the practice field on Friday for the first time since suffering an injury in Week 16 and he said he will be in the lineup when the Eagles take the field in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Johnson is putting off surgery with core muscle specialist William Meyers in order to play in the postseason and said “the only reason I’m coming back is because I think we have a chance to be something special.” He said that he felt good on Friday and that he’s looking forward to a regular week of practice next week.

“I’m confident ,” Johnson said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “We’ve rehabbed real well. Today was good and looking forward to next week. It’s just one of those things you’ve got to bandage up and just go out and play. It’s very common among hockey players. It’s a little different in the trenches. But I’ll make it work.”

Johnson said next Thursday’s practice will be a particularly big one because he’ll go full speed against Eagles defenders “without any help from painkillers or anything like that.” Assuming that goes well, Johnson should be on hand for the Eagles’ playoff debut.