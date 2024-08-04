Lavonte David has no interest in 18 games

It’s inevitable that the NFL will expand the regular season to 18 games.

Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David isn’t interested.

“I’m going to straight up say I hope it don’t happen,” David said recently on The 33rd Team podcast, via JoeBucsFan.com. “The season is already long as it is. The 16-game season was long as it [was]. . . .

“Even though it is just one more [game], it would feel like five more. It’s a physical game, football. . . . That’s a lot of added stress to the body.

“Me, personally, I hope it don’t happen. I hope, maybe I’m not in the league when it does happen. Hopefully.”

Chances are that David, 34, will be retired by the time the expansion to 18 games happens. But it will be happening.

At the latest, it’ll happen when the current CBA expires, in 2031. It could happen, in theory, at any time before that. Nothing prevents the NFL and the NFL Players Association from agreeing to any terms, at any time.

NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell said last month that talks have already begun. We’ve suggested that the union push back a little harder, in order to get the best possible deal if the players agree to 18.

When the players agree to 18.

They eventually will, because the owners are willing to shut the sport down for a season to get what they want, and the players aren’t. The best thing the union can do is huff and puff and ultimately agree to the best possible deal when the owners blow down the house for 18 games.

Besides, plenty of younger players seem to be inclined to agree to an extra game. Especially since it will lead to extra money.

So get ready. Like it or not, 18 games are coming.

And then, in time, 19.

And then, in time, 20.