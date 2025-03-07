 Skip navigation
Lions, Derrick Barnes agree to three-year deal

  
Published March 7, 2025 09:34 AM

The Lions are keeping one of their pending free agents.

According to multiple Friday morning reports, Detroit has agreed to a three-year deal with linebacker Derrick Barnes.

The initial reports indicate Barnes’ contract is worth $25.5 million with $16 million guaranteed.

A fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, Barnes just completed his rookie contract. He played only three games in 2024 due to a knee injury suffered early on — one of Detroit’s many injured players on defense last season. But he is expected to be healthy for 2025.

In 16 games in 2023, Barnes recorded 81 total tackles with five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, a sack, and a forced fumble.

He’s tallied 4.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and four passes defensed in his career — appearing in 51 games with 26 starts.