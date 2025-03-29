Lions re-sign OL Kayode Awosika

The Lions closed out the week by re-signing one of their players.

The team announced that they have re-signed offensive lineman Kayode Awosika. They did not disclose any terms of the deal.

Awosika signed with the Eagles after going undrafted in 2021 and the Lions signed him off of the Philadelphia practice squad in 2022. He has appeared in 36 games and made seven starts during his time in Detroit.

The Lions have four of their five starting offensive linemen from 2024 back for the 2025 season. Right guard Kevin Zeitler is expected to be replaced by Christian Mahogany with Awosika and Dan Skipper back as their top two reserves.