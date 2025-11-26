Lions rule out Graham Glasgow; Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, Tate Ratledge listed as questionable

The Lions are reportedly set to get Frank Ragnow back from retirement, but his return is unlikely to come in time for him to replace Graham Glasgow in the lineup on Thanksgiving.

Glasgow has been ruled out for the Lions’ game against the Packers. Glasgow has not missed a game this season and played every snap against the Giants last Sunday, but was listed as a non-participant in practice this week due to a knee injury.

Three other starting offensive linemen are listed as questionable. Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), right tackle Penei Sewell (ankle), and right guard Tate Ratledge (knee) make up that group.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (concussion) could return to action after drawing a questionable tag. Edge rusher Marcus Davenport (shoulder), offensive lineman Miles Frazier (knee), wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (hand), and running back Sione Vaki (toe, ankle) are also considered questionable.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee), edge rusher Josh Paschal (back), wide receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle), and tight end Brock Wright (neck) have been ruled out. Paschal is at the end of his window to return from the non-football injury list, so will need to be activated or he will not be able to play this season.