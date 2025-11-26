Frank Ragnow is coming out of retirement

The ship has sailed on Frank Ragnow coming out of retirement? It looks like the ship has sailed on the ship sailing.

Ragnow is coming back.

The Lions posted without comment an image of the long-time center running out of the tunnel at Ford Field. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, it’s real. Ragnow is coming back.

Coach Dan Campbell said earlier this month that “the ship has sailed.” On an unretirement from Ragnow.

Ragnow, 29, was a first-round pick in 2018. He has 96 regular-season appearance and starts.

The move comes at a time when opposing defenses have cracked the code on slowing down quarterback Jared Goff. Pressure him up the middle, move him off his spot, and Goff is less effective as a passer.

It’s unclear when Ragnow will officially return to the roster, and whether he’ll be immediately installed as the starter, supplanting Graham Glasgow.

The sooner, the better. The Lions currently are not among the seven playoff teams in the NFC. A loss on Thursday to the 7-3-1 Packers would drop the Lions to 7-5, making it even harder to win the NFC North or to secure one of the three wild-card berths.