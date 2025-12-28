Six of seven AFC playoff teams are set

Houston’s win over the Chargers got the Texans into the playoffs. And it leaves only one spot in the AFC unclaimed.

Six teams are now in: Broncos, Patriots, Jaguars, Texans, Chargers, and Bills.

That leaves one more seat at the table, for one of two teams. Either the Steelers or the Ravens will be the AFC North champions. Pittsburgh’s magic number is one; a Baltimore loss to the Packers tonight or a Steelers win over the Browns on Sunday seals the deal.

Plenty of seed remain TBD, including the AFC East and AFC South champions, along with the all-important No. 1 seed.

Still, six of seven AFC teams are set. Which is the same situation as the NFC, where the only remaining spot will go to eventual NFC South champs, Carolina or Tampa Bay.