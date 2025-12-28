 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Derrick Henry moves into 10th place in career rushing yards, gives Ravens 14-7 lead

  
Published December 27, 2025 08:47 PM

Derrick Henry is now in the top 10 on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

The Ravens running back had a 5-yard run with 1:57 remaining in the first quarter, moving him past Tony Dorsett and into 10th place. Dorsett had 12,739 yards for the Cowboys (1977-87) and Broncos (1988).

Henry entered Saturday’s game with 12,676 yards.

He already has 82 yards on 15 carries tonight, and more importantly, two touchdowns.

Henry’s 3-yard touchdown run gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead, and after the Packers scored in two plays, he scored on a 1-yard run for a 14-7 lead.

The Ravens went 74 yards in 13 plays on their second drive.

Henry now will take aim at Eric Dickerson, who is ninth on the all-time rushing list with 13,259 yards.