nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Nate Hobbs leaves for training room with knee injury

  
Published December 27, 2025 09:15 PM

The Packers have lost a third player tonight.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs collided with Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers on a pass breakup in the end zone in the second quarter. Hobbs’ near interception forced the Ravens to settle for a field goal but left him injured.

He immediately grabbed his left knee.

Hobbs limped down the tunnel to the training room.

The Packers list him as questionable to return.

Kamal Hadden replaced Hobbs opposite Keisean Nixon.

The Packers already have ruled out safety Zayne Anderson (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordon Riley (Achilles). Both players were carted to the training room in the first half.

The Ravens lead 20-7.