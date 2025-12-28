Nate Hobbs leaves for training room with knee injury

The Packers have lost a third player tonight.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs collided with Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers on a pass breakup in the end zone in the second quarter. Hobbs’ near interception forced the Ravens to settle for a field goal but left him injured.

He immediately grabbed his left knee.

Hobbs limped down the tunnel to the training room.

The Packers list him as questionable to return.

Kamal Hadden replaced Hobbs opposite Keisean Nixon.

The Packers already have ruled out safety Zayne Anderson (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordon Riley (Achilles). Both players were carted to the training room in the first half.

The Ravens lead 20-7.