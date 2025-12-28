 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
Pickens, Samuel's futures loom large for DAL, WAS
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Packers score in two plays to tie Ravens 7-7

  
Published December 27, 2025 08:35 PM

The Ravens ran it down the field for a touchdown, taking 8:01 off the clock. The Packers matched them on the scoreboard but needed only two plays and 1:11.

Malik Willis, who is starting at quarterback for Jordan Love, threw a 40-yard pass to Romeo Doubs on the first play from scrimmage for the Packers. After back-to-back pre-snap penalties on the Packers, Willis found Christian Watson for a 39-yard score.

Just like that, it was 7-7.

Willis becomes a free agent in March, so this is another chance for him to show he deserves a starting opportunity.

In limited action with Green Bay over two seasons, Willis entered Saturday having completed 76.5 percent of his passes for 684 yards and five touchdowns with the Packers.