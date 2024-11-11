Lions TE Sam LaPorta, Texans DB Kamari Lassiter questionable to return

The third quarter not only took a toll on the quarterbacks’ passer ratings but also on some of the players.

Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter is in the locker room being evaluated for a concussion. His return is questionable.

The rookie has two of the five interceptions of Jared Goff tonight.

Texans defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi is questionable to return with a foot injury. He has two tackles tonight.

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. LaPorta has three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The quarterbacks combined for four interceptions in the third quarter, with Goff and C.J. Stroud each throwing two. Goff has a career-high five and Stroud two.

The seven combined interceptions are the most since the Rams and Bears combined for seven on Dec. 9, 2018, when Goff had four and Mitchell Trubisky three.